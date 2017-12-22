Egypt: Finance Minister - Egypt Welcomes Cooperation With Oif in All Fields

Finance Minister Amr el Garhy asserted Egypt's keenness on boosting cooperation with the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF) in all fields in view of its membership at the organization and the influential role being played by the gathering in the coordination of visions and policies among its member-states in the international organisations and fora.

The minister's remarks were made during his meeting with the OIF delegation led by the organization's adviser for economic affairs Moncef Follain in the presence of Deputy Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk.

Garhy asserted the importance of discussing all issues and confronting all challenges facing the member-states through exchanging expertise and expanding the scope of work of the private sector and its partnership through the PPP system (a cooperative arrangement within the framework of public-private partnership).

He said partnership between the public and private sectors would lure in more investments and projects in all fields, create more job opportunities and develop other vital sectors.

The minister pointed out that Egypt continues its economic reform track and has made big steps in this regard to invigorate its economy through restructuring the subsidies system, expanding the base of tax revenues, adjusting its state budget as well as increasing direct investments.

Meanwhile, the OIF adviser said the organization has made expansions in its role so as not to be restricted to spreading the French language but also to organize more training programs and development projects involving education, women empowerment as well as achieving the sustainable development objectives.

He said the organization would work on coordinating stances among its member-states and support the stances of the African finance ministers in preparation for the autumn meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

Follain also said the organization is keen on offering a package of projects and training programs to Egypt in the various fields in view of its efforts to realize an economy that seeks to achieve stable and sustainable growth rates.

La francophonie groups about 54 member states and 20 observers. It represents a population of over 890 million, approximately 220 million of which are French speakers.

