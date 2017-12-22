Tanzania: Court Jails Two Arusha Residents for Forgery

THE Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam yesterday sentenced two residents of Arusha to 60 months imprisonment each for forging Voter Registration Cards and uttering them to CRDB Bank PLC.

Resident Magistrate Godfrey Mwambapa convicted Kassim Ifuka (40) and Yassin Haima (32) of the offences after taking into consideration the evidence tendered by some prosecution witnesses. During the trial, the prosecution, led by Senior State Attorneys Shadrack Kimaro and Estazia Wilson, called over 20 witnesses.

The Magistrate ordered each convict to remain be-hind bars for 30 months on the count of forgery and other 30 months for uttering the forged document after the prosecution sufficiently proved beyond reasonable doubt that they committed the offences as charged.

Magistrate Mwambapa, however, ordered such sentences to run co-currently. This means that each convict would serve for only 30 months, in jail. The Magistrate surprised many when he directed such sentence should be counted as from April 2, 2015, when they were committed to remand, pending trial.

He took into consideration mitigating factors raised by advocate Nehemiah Nkonko, for the convicts, that his clients have remained in remand for about three years and that such period was enough punishment for them, considering the nature of offences charged.

According to the Penal Code, the law analysing sections governing prosecution of criminal offences, whoever convicted of forgery is liable for seven-year jail term. The law provides same sentence of seven years to a convict of uttering false document.

The two convicts were charged alongside two others on 29 various offences, including conspiracy to steal over 57m/- from the bank, forging documents, uttering false documents, stealing and money laundering. In his judgment, the Magistrate convicted the accused on only four counts.