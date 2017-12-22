22 December 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt Rejects Sudan's Claims Over Halayeb, Shalateen Area

Tagged:

Related Topics

Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid asserted Egypt's rejection of a letter that was sent by the Sudanese Foreign Ministry to the United Nations concerning Sudan's sovereignty on Halayeb and Shalateen area, and claims that Egypt was occupying the area.

In a press release, Abu Zeid added that the Egyptian ministry would send a letter to the UN secretariat deploring Sudan's letter. The letter will underline Egypt's sovereignty on Halayeb and Shalateen area, inhabited by Egyptian citizens under Egypt's sovereignty.

This came following news reports that Sudan sent the letter that also involved Khartoum's rejection of a border demarcation agreement signed between Egypt and Saudi Arabia on 8 April, 2016.

MENA

Egypt

Egypt - Journalist Marks a Year in Detention

Egyptian journalist Mahmoud Hussein marks one year in pretrial detention without proper due process on December 22,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.