Egypt Rejects Sudan's Claims Over Halayeb, Shalateen Area

Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid asserted Egypt's rejection of a letter that was sent by the Sudanese Foreign Ministry to the United Nations concerning Sudan's sovereignty on Halayeb and Shalateen area, and claims that Egypt was occupying the area.

In a press release, Abu Zeid added that the Egyptian ministry would send a letter to the UN secretariat deploring Sudan's letter. The letter will underline Egypt's sovereignty on Halayeb and Shalateen area, inhabited by Egyptian citizens under Egypt's sovereignty.

This came following news reports that Sudan sent the letter that also involved Khartoum's rejection of a border demarcation agreement signed between Egypt and Saudi Arabia on 8 April, 2016.

MENA