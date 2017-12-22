Tanzania: Acacia Offers Survival Kit for Life Without Jobs

ACACIA Mining Company has officially announced it has shed off at least 3,300 workers, most of them leaving ostensibly because of sharply reduced mining operations at the firm's Bulyanhulu and Buzwagi gold mines both in Kahama District.

However, Acacia claims to have gone the proverbial 'extra mile' by sourcing job opportunities from potential employers, mainly within the industry. In an event dubbed 'Career Fair' that took place at Buzwagi Gold Mines on Wednesday, about 20 mining companies expressed interest in recruiting competent staff from the two companies mainly in the mining, financial, manufacturing and construction industries.

Buzwagi mine general manager Mr Benedict Busunzu said Acacia has chosen to hold the Career Fair to link prospective employers with competent and talented former staff from the two mining companies as part of the transition for new life.

"This Fair is part of a larger canvas christened No Harm 2020 that we initiated to prepare the outgoing staff for life after their tenure of employment ends here ... it involves providing access to obtain appropriate skills and knowledge on entrepreneurship so they can enter new labour markets with confidence," he said.

He added that the term No Harm 2020 reflects the company's focus to achieve a swift transition to the business, people and communities through to year 2020 when the Buzwagi mining operations expect to officially close down entirely.

Apart from meeting prospective employers, the outgoing staff underwent special training that equipped them with various skills including CV writing, interview skills, financial literacy and others. One of the trainers, Dr Chris Mauki from the University of Dar es Salaam, said besides paid jobs, the outgoing staff should be able to discover their own talents and use them in sustaining their lives as soon as they officially leave the mining industry.

He said he taught them to observe time management and financial discipline, insisting they change attitude towards money and time as they face new life challenges. One of those laid off, one Dominic Massawe, said he was initially shocked at the prospect of leaving the company - and coming to terms with the reality of fending for himself after 15 years at Bulyanhulu gold mines.

"... I'm now working on 'Plan B' thanks to the training we've just had ... the research I'm undertaking will give insights into what lies in store for me," he said.