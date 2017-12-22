Ethiopia: TPLF Officials Call for Rule of Law, Constitutional Supremacy

Senior officials of Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) indicated that rule of law and constitutional supremacy should be respected to ensure accountability, prosperity, peace and stability in the country.

Speaking to local media, TPLF chairperson Dr. Debretsion Gebremichael said TPLF would strive to resolve the current political unrest at few public universities and zones of Oromia state.

He vowed that the perpetrators of the unrest will be brought to justice in collaboration with EPRDF's sister parties.

"The system should govern us. There should be accountability at all levels of government. Lawlessness would not benefit anyone except those who want to destabilize our nation for fulfilling their hidden political agenda," he said, adding: "The current political unrest has claimed many lives. Those who involve in such act of creating instability would be accountable,"

Dr. Debretsion stated as we face a national problem, EPRDF is the major responsible body which could pass lasting solution and the ongoing EPRDF executive meeting would come up with decisive decisions in this regard.

Huge sacrifice was paid to bring the federal system to view and additional sacrifice would be paid to sustain it as well, according to him.

"We have to take lesson from countries which are in chaos due to tribal rivalries. We should not allow to be practiced in our nation. The Nations, Nationalities and Peoples of Ethiopia should not be victims for being members of certain ethnicity. Thus, the government would be ready to pay additional sacrifice to ensure rule of law and order as much as needed."

Minister of Finance and Economic Cooperation and elected TPLF Executive Committee Member Dr. Abraham Tekeste for his part said that the democratic evaluation and criticism being undertaken within TPLF Central Committee will have significant input to the ongoing EPRDF executive meeting.

He added that the deep evaluation and reform of TPLF would have millstone importance in strengthening EPRDF.

"EPRDF has developed culture of evaluation and self-criticism. The current situation will be solved through such culture.

Dr. Abraham stressed that addressing the legitimate grievance of the people and sustaining good governance and democratization would ensure lasting peace and the leaderships of TPLF and EPRDF would take this vital issue seriously.