Egypt: Ministry of Immigration - 2017 Year of Protecting Rights

The first national charter of Egyptian expatriates was launched this year as part of the country's strategy to protect the rights of its nationals abroad, Minister of Immigration and Egyptian Expatriate Affairs Nabila Makram said.

A report published by the ministry on Thursday highlighting the 2017 achievements, said this charter calls for establishing a fund for Egyptian scientists abroad to follow up all recommendations issued by the National Conference for Egyptian Scientists and Expats held in January to provide a constant channel of dialogue involving all ministries concerned and scientists abroad.

The charter also seeks to unite the ranks of Egyptians, attract investments, have ideas expressed freely and respectfully, protect the nation and provide unwavering support to the country's armed forces.

It is also to provide a database of expatriate scientists and scholarships to university students with the highest grades.

The year 2017 also witnessed a session on the national security of Egyptian expatriates held in cooperation with the Nasser Higher Military Academy. Expats were briefed on the major domestic and regional threats and the country's political and economic priorities.

Fifty expatriate youth from the second and third generations were also taken on a trip around Sharm el Sharm el Sheikh after attending the World Youth Forum in the Red Sea resort organized by the ministry of immigration.

The minister of immigration also opened in January, together with the minister of local development and a number of Coptic Orthodox bishops, a museum for the 30 martyrs killed in the terror attack on the Botroseya church. The two ministers also participated in the youth conference in Aswan as part of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and the government's interest in promoting Upper Egypt at all levels.

Minister of Immigration and Egyptian Expatriate Affairs Nabila Makram visited in January 2017 the policemen who were injured during clashes in Sinai. She was accompanied by a delegation of Egyptian expats' unions.

A report published by the ministry highlighting the 2017 achievements said that the ministry organized a roundtable in which 24 ambassadors attended to discuss exchanging expertise concerning serving Egyptians abroad.

A meeting was also organized between the minister and her Sudanese counterpart to discuss means of fostering bilateral relations in serving nationals abroad.

The minister also signed a cooperation protocol with Gharbiya governorate to combat illegal migration, encourage legal migration and support developmental projects in the governorate.

Minister of Immigration and Egyptian Expatriate Affairs Nabila Makram also visited Kuwait in March 2017 to solve expats' problems in education sector.

A report published by the ministry highlighting the 2017 achievements said that the minister also discussed with the European Union ambassador ways of fostering cooperation in the domain of facing illegal migration.

The minister also received Vatican's Pope Francis during his visit to Egypt in which she asserted that Egypt is totally safe and secure.

She also participated in May 2017 in a conference that was held in Beheira governorate to raise the awareness of citizens concerning illegal migration.

The ministry also organized a conference under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in which 30 Egyptian women who succeeded in their work abroad participated in the conference.

The ministry also launched a campaign in California to gather donations for Abul Rish hospital.

The ministry also formed a committee to follow up the situation of the Egyptians working in Qatar. The committee included Immigration and Social Solidarity ministers and representatives of the Foreign and Manpower ministries as well as other authorities concerned.

Also, the ministry signed in August 2017 a cooperation protocol with Investment Ministry to enhance investment opportunities for Egyptian expats.

MENA