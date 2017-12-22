Tanzania: Make Club Licensing System Beneficial

TANZANIA Football Federation (TFF) was among the 54 national associations that attended the historical Professional Football Conference in Egyptian capital, Cairo on December 19 and 20. The Conference was organised by FIFA in collaboration with Confederation of African Football Federation (CAF).

The two day conference which highlighted the importance of the Club Licensing System and its application by CAF affiliated member associations came at a time when Tanzanian Premier League is steadily becoming fully professional.

During the conference, FIFA Club Licensing Director, Sebastian Neuf, CAF Inter-club Competitions and Club Licensing Committee Tarek Bouchmaoui and others including Nigeria's former football star and ex-FC Barcelona player Emmanuel Amunike praised FIFA and CAF efforts in developing football across the continent by using the application of modern methodology, including the Club Licensing System, which will result in major development in African football.

The conference also had some group discussions involving the experience of different clubs and leagues; including Premier League side FC Everton and the Scottish Professional Premier League. Other issues tackled include, among others, the management of stadiums and formation of the National Disputes Resolution Chamber.

The FIFA masterminded system which is on practice today has helped many teams in the premier league to shape themselves into professional outfits and this can be witnessed in the newly promoted teams such as Singida United, Lipuli and Njombe Mji.

Its objectives are clear and directly seek to promote and improve the quality and the level of all football aspects in the continent. It also ensures clubs have the appropriate infrastructure, knowledge and application in respect to management and organisation. It also aims at improving the economic and financial capacity of the clubs through proper corporate governance and control.

A club license as par FIFA standard is simply a certificate confirming the fulfillment of all the mandatory minimum requirements by the licensee in order to activate the admission procedure for CAF inter-clubs license competitions.

For the Tanzanian football fraternity, there are five criteria that govern the whole system, such as sporting, infrastructure, administrative and personnel, legal and finance. The conference coincided with the increase in the number of foreign imports in almost all Premier League teams, who in one way or the other will tell the rest of the world how professional football is run in Tanzania.

As the year 2017 rushes to its climax, we hope to see the system better implemented so that clubs can manage themselves professionally. Wishing all the clubs a highly successful season in 2018, we end by asking TFF, clubs, players and sponsors to work closely together to make sure professionally they go to the next level.