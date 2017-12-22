Tanzania: Second Financial Framework to Push Industrial Agenda

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has launched the Second National Financial Inclusion Framework (2018-22) with a strong call to shift the emphasis to usage of financial products and services in order to propel an industrial economy.

He said the new framework should focus on the impact of using various financial products and services without losing sight of access in order to raise the standard of living towards realizing the envisaged middle income economy goal by 2025.

"I call upon public and private stakeholders to work closely in implementing the five-year National Financial Inclusion Framework to ensure it is accomplished before the set deadline," he said. The new framework targets to raise formal financial inclusion to 75 per cent from 65 per cent in 2017, closeness to a financial service point to 90 per cent from 86 per cent and insurance services delivery to 50 per cent from the current 15 per cent.

Alongside this, the PM stressed on proper diagnosis of the barriers on the first framework (2013-16), with strong focus on the access of financial services. Some of the barriers were related to identification, illiteracy, inconvenience and inappropriate products.

He pledged government support in putting in place, a conducive infrastructure as well as an enabling legal and regulatory framework to simplify both access and usage of financial products and services, particularly to the underserved rural population.

"It is proper that the new framework focuses on women and the youth -- groups whose access and use of financial products and services are considered to be still very low," he said. The new framework ensures that all people have National Identification cards before 2022 as well as introducing financial literacy studies from the primary school level, towards promoting awareness on financial matters from early stages.

Similarly, the premier called for use of all media outlets, particularly community radio stations in rural areas, to enhance financial literacy on the use of financial products and services. "Special emphasis should be placed on promoting a saving culture among the people as an important source of investment and which could benefit financial institutions,"the PM said.

Earlier, the outgoing Bank of Tanzania (BoT) Governor, Prof Benno Ndulu, pointed out that a conducive infrastructure was critical to facilitating access to financial services through closing the information asymmetry gap by using unique and verifiable identification, credit reference system and collateral registry. He further explained that there was a need for effective and efficient payment ecosystems by improving digital payment platforms and enabling full inter- operability among service providers.

"Despite some challenges, the first framework registered outstanding results that put the country in the global records," he said, adding that Tanzania was, for three consecutive years, the first in Africa and 6th in the world, with significant growth in financial inclusion.

In a short period, the level of usage of informal financial services narrowed to seven per cent from 29 per cent while the percentage of adult population using formal financial services quadrupled due to rapid adoption and usage of electronic platforms like mobile money services and flexible regulatory environment.

Despite the achievements, the level of financial exclusion was still high at 28 per cent with majority of the excluded living in rural areas, including smallholder farmers, youth and women