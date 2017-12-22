Ethiopia: EPRDF Vows to Execute Responsibilities With Integrity, Unity

The Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) affirmed to discharge all responsibilities--which the people bestowed on it--with high integrity and strong unity more than ever before, and to durably contain menaces relating to governance, development and peace.

In a statement released Wednesday, the EPRDF Executive Committee indicated that it has been undertaking evaluation on the deep-reform activities which have been effective nationwide since last year.

As per of its culture, the Committee has been carrying out deep evaluation to identify and overcome barricades surfacing along the implementation of its revolutionary democratic program.

Accordingly, the Executive Committee has been holding the evaluation session since last Dec. 12/2017 participating former and new members of the Committee.

As EPRDF is spearheading the entire people's transformation, the Front has a firm belief in that it should reshape itself to usher the people in the right trajectory, the statement puts, adding that it always endeavors to bring about organizational shape which fits in the current context of the country.

The hiccups surfacing in the country which are relating to development, governance and peace would be purged irreversibly, and fundamental solution would be put in place. The evaluations so far helped to discuss the characteristics of the problems and their origins. In this regard, the leadership has come to common consensus on these same issues.

The Executive Committee has a clear fathom as the country is caught between two tough situations--one is the hopes created as a result of the fast-tracking economic growth, and the other is the piled up political problems.

So far, the Committee has had extensive discussion on the relationships of the four member political parties of EPRDF. Hence, it has understood as the long-prevailing good relations are on the verge of derail due to various reasons, it states. And eventually, consensus has been reached to restore the long-prevailing good culture, it adds.

Also, it underlines that the deep-reform activities were not undertaken as planned over the past two years. As a result, the country has started rolling into the abyss of various problems, it stresses.

The leadership's weakness is the cause of the bloodsheds occurring in the country, it underscores, adding though all in the leadership takes the blame, the Executive Committee is the main one in this regard--as members entered to attacking one another than focusing on devising lasting solutions to problems facing the country.

It also indicates as it would continue its successful evaluations until it puts in place reliable and sustainable solution to all problems. The Committee also vowed to let the people of Ethiopia know each and every developments in due course.