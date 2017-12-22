Ethiopia: Ministry Sets to Irrigate Over 3M Ha Land Introduces Drip System, Solar-Powered Pumping Tech.

Ethiopia has targeted to irrigate 3.3 million hectares of land by the current crop season through participating over 7.7 million farmers across the country. In the eye of officials this is an encouraging move towards the utilization of the country's estimated 10.1 million hectare of irrigable land.

Parallel to increasing the quantity of irrigated land and number of beneficiaries, the scheme is considered to boost crop production and productivity while helping to arrest rain failures.

Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources Small Scale Irrigation Development Expansion Director Elias Awol indicates that the stated amount of land would be part and parcel of mechanized and small-scale irrigation development projects which are implemented throughout the country.

The Ministry has been distributing drip-irrigation equipment, Elias says, adding that it will soon distribute eco-friendly solar-powered water pumps to farmers countrywide.

"Currently, the Ministry is testing the eco-friendly solar-powered water pumps in Oromia and Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples states. The solar water-pump technologies are internationally acknowledged in utilizing water resources efficiently."

Elias raises concerns as to the application of the solar-powered water-pump technology in all places. For him, agro-ecological situations, soil properties and other variations could make the application a little bit difficult.

Thus, as to Elias, the Ministry is conducting research at-- on soil salt content and chemical composition of soil-- potential irrigation sites.

Currently, furrow -irrigation is widely practiced throughout the country, he notes.

He mentions that Ferro-irrigation furrow -irrigation can also bring a tangible result if it receives proper supports from agricultural extension workers.

"Directly or indirectly, the nation is transitioning from a rain-fed agricultural system to irrigation system due to farmers increasing demands. The farmers have noticed a visible increment of production and productivity while practicing irrigation."

He affirms that a large number of Ethiopian farmers have become self-reliant and are able to supply their productions to the market.

It requires huge budget to develop wide scheme irrigation infrastructure networks, he underscores, adding: "The ministry is undertaking mega irrigation projects' construction in different parts of the nation."

The projects include the development of new irrigation sites as well, says Elias. Also, he hints that expanding new irrigation technologies is also a way out to tackle wastage of water.

The eco-friendly solar-powered pumps distribution will be carried out at an affordable price helping farmers to efficiently utilize available water resources.

For him, farmers' cooperatives are expected to play huge roles for the implantation of the schemes.

"To success the implementations of irrigation projects and increase farmers' efficiency, farmers and irrigation professionals have been receiving trainings."

For his part, Ministry Smallholder Horticulture Development Director Dereje Yigezu emphasizes that irrigation network in the country has been showing a promising progress. "This achievement is a good ingredient in tackling the adverse impacts of climate", he adds.

For Dereje, practicing mechanized and small-scale irrigation assists in boosting productions of vegetables, oilseeds, sorghum and other seed crops.

He further said that compared to other countries we Ethiopians have a lower account of irrigation agriculture but with greater potential to irrigate.

Last Ethiopian fiscal year [July 8, 2016-July 7, 2017], only 2.8 million hectares of land is irrigated, he mentioned, revealing national plans to increase it to 3.3 million hectares [with production volume of 469 million quintal] this fiscal year.

Ethiopia has planned to irrigate a 4.4-million hectare of land by end of the second Growth and Transformation Plan period.

The country's favorable climate, fertile land and untapped water resources as well as the sound investment policies and vast human power make irrigation schemes profitable and feasible.