Tanzania: Sanlam Insurance Touts Agents On Modern Technology

GENERAL insurance agents have been implored on the use of modern technology in order to increase efficiency in the provision of insurance products and services.

Sanlam General Insurance Chief Executive Officer Mr Manasseh Kawoloka said in Dar es Salaam yesterday during a one day seminar to 45 insurance agents that the use of modern technology should replace the manual system.

"The use of mobile technology in insurance agents' day to day obligations of serving customers is no more an option but indispensable," he said. He said the use of mobile money payment system and visa cards in the collection of premium payments and collections from the insuring public should replace the outdated manual system.

Other issues discussed during the seminar to the general insurance agents were on finance management, market developments and new regulations. The system will reduce manual transaction between the agents, their clients and Sanlam General Insurance especially on cover note issuance, premium payments and collections.

During the seminar, Mr Kawoloka gathered new developments and regulations that have been recently introduced in insurance industry. "Sanlam General Insurance believes that training Agents is part of doing business the right way and it is something that is enjoyed and like to do," Sanlam General Insurance Business Development Manager Mr Jabir Kigoda said.

He emphasized the requirement that all agents should understand and comply with the regulatory changes introduced in the market. The new law requires the client to pay premium before or on the date of commencement of the insurance cover.

On the other hand, as part of improving service delivery on how agents do business, Sanlam General Insurance has introduced a new system to their agents that will assist to improve the work flow and business in general. "Trainings on this nature offers opportunities to interact with agents more freely and in informal way," he said.