21 December 2017

Kingdom of Lesotho (Maseru)

Lesotho: Home Affairs Extends Working Hours

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Ministry of Home Affairs has extended working hours in its departments of the Immigration Services, Passport Services and the National Identity and Civil Registry (NICR) in an effort to offer services to Basotho.

According to the information provided by the Ministry, the working hours have been extended from 6:00am to 4:30 pm for the provision of the passport services while for the Identity Documents (IDs) the working hours have been extended from 6:00 am and 7:00 pm with effect from December 20 to January 06 in 2018.

The Ministry further said the extended hours will be implemented in the Maseru district only while in due course operations will be monitored in other districts of the country.

Immigration Services Department has also made changes in working hours from 6:00am to 10:00pm at Carleton's Port, between December 15 and 23 this year and January 02 to 07 next year. It said on Friday this week the border will open 24 hours.

At Mononts'a border post, the changes in working hours have been set from 6 am to 6 pm while at Sani Pass, the services will be provided two hours earlier than the normal working hours and close an hour later than the normal time of 6:00pm.

The working hours have also been extended at Van Rooyen's gate as from Friday last week, the port of entry opened from 6:00 am unitl midnight while on Friday this week, the gate will open 24hrs.

The Ministry further showed that no changes have been made in Maseru, Maputsoe, Makhaleng and Peka bridges.

Tele bridge, will open from 5:00 am to 11:00 pm between December 16 and 24 while Qacha's Nek gate, will open from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm on Friday this week until Monday (Christmas day) while from Tuesday next week, services will get back to normal time.

Lesotho

Lesotho - Angolan Defense Minister Visits Maseru

The Angolan minister of National Defense, Salviano de Jesus Sequeira, arrived in Maseru, Lesotho on Thursday for a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Kingdom of Lesotho. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.