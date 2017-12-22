22 December 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Majaliwa to Meet Shinyanga Cotton Growers Tomorrow

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Suleiman Shagata in Shinyanga

THE Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa, is tomorrow expected to preside over Cotton stakeholders meeting in Shinyanga Municipality, where more than 1,000 participants from Shinyanga Region and other areas would also be invited.

The announcement was made to reporters yesterday in Shinyanga Municipality by the Regional Commissioner (RC), Ms Zainab Telack, adding that preparations to receive him in the area have been completed, and urged the residents to exploit the occasion to share with him potential business opportunities which should be tapped in the region.

She said the premier would take the opportunity to talk to the crop farmers and other stakeholders to make sure cotton is given priority in their farms and increase yields and acquire flourishing market. The RC pointed out that Kishapu District, which cultivates more cotton given its geographical position, should be fully exploited especially with the coming of the premier.

She further said that since Kishapu District grows more cotton, its chances of improving and enlarging its farms are there given its reliable rainfalls, and urged the farmers to spend money from its sales wisely to buy and stock foodstuffs for their families.

Ms Telack said the region has cultivated 67,579 acres of cotton, where about 168,940 tonnes of the yields are expected to be harvested this year, besides cultivations which are still ongoing in the area as a result of its supporting weather.

She pointed out that about 17 RCs, 53 District Commissioners (DCs), District Executive Directors (DEDs), and Extension and Agriculture Officers as well as Members of Parliament (MPs) from cotton growing areas would attend the meeting.

"This is an opportunity in our region and we need to share our potentials with other people from other parts of our country wisely and positively, so let us turn out in big numbers," she added. The RC said, besides the premier meeting with the crop stakeholders, other business community members in the region, should also take the chance to exhibit their products.

Tanzania

Hunters Association Dismisses Report On Killings of Elephants

Tanzania has not killed a single elephant during this year's hunting season, thanks to consumptive tourism players,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.