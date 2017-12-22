Tanzania: Majaliwa to Meet Shinyanga Cotton Growers Tomorrow

THE Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa, is tomorrow expected to preside over Cotton stakeholders meeting in Shinyanga Municipality, where more than 1,000 participants from Shinyanga Region and other areas would also be invited.

The announcement was made to reporters yesterday in Shinyanga Municipality by the Regional Commissioner (RC), Ms Zainab Telack, adding that preparations to receive him in the area have been completed, and urged the residents to exploit the occasion to share with him potential business opportunities which should be tapped in the region.

She said the premier would take the opportunity to talk to the crop farmers and other stakeholders to make sure cotton is given priority in their farms and increase yields and acquire flourishing market. The RC pointed out that Kishapu District, which cultivates more cotton given its geographical position, should be fully exploited especially with the coming of the premier.

She further said that since Kishapu District grows more cotton, its chances of improving and enlarging its farms are there given its reliable rainfalls, and urged the farmers to spend money from its sales wisely to buy and stock foodstuffs for their families.

Ms Telack said the region has cultivated 67,579 acres of cotton, where about 168,940 tonnes of the yields are expected to be harvested this year, besides cultivations which are still ongoing in the area as a result of its supporting weather.

She pointed out that about 17 RCs, 53 District Commissioners (DCs), District Executive Directors (DEDs), and Extension and Agriculture Officers as well as Members of Parliament (MPs) from cotton growing areas would attend the meeting.

"This is an opportunity in our region and we need to share our potentials with other people from other parts of our country wisely and positively, so let us turn out in big numbers," she added. The RC said, besides the premier meeting with the crop stakeholders, other business community members in the region, should also take the chance to exhibit their products.