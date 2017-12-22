22 December 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Yamamoto Applauds Ethiopia's Regional Peace, Security Role

By Leulseged Worku

In a telephonic briefing to African journalists, Acting Assistant Secretary, Bureau of African Affairs Amb. Donald Yamamoto said that Ethiopia has been playing a key role in the Horn of Africa.

According to him, using its chairmanship position of IGAD, Ethiopia has played active roles in bringing peace and stability in the region.

Yamamoto has also appreciated Ethiopia's contribution to peacekeeping operations in Southern Sudan as well as Sudan.

He said: "Ethiopia is one of the largest troop-contributing countries for peacekeeping operations in Africa."

He noted that during his meeting with Prime Minister Hailemairam Dessalegn earlier this month was fruitful. He added as the two sides meeting touch up on regional and local issues.

"We did talk with the government about a lot of the challenges, not only the efforts of Ethiopian troops in stabilizing Somalia and preventing terrorism and elements such as Shabaab and ISIS, but also the internal domestic challenges that you face in Ethiopia [... ]."

Appreciating economic performance of the country, Yamamoto said, Ethiopia is a pillar country for Africa. It has an 8 percent economic growth rate, it is addressing really fundamental challenges of food and security and shortage.

According to him, economic development of Ethiopia can be taken as good lessons to other countries and then hopefully, it will also benefit all of Africa.

