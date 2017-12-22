Ethiopia: Road Connectivity Spurring All-Round Dev't

We all agree that roads are an integral part of the transport system. A country's road network should be efficient in order to maximize economic and social benefits. They play significant role in achieving national development and contributing to the overall performance and social functioning of the community. It is acknowledged that roads enhance mobility, taking people out of isolation and play their vital role in alleviating poverty.

Taking all these into consideration, the government has given priority through allocating huge budget and skilled human power to the infrastructure sector especially to road development. Ethiopian Road Authority Communication Directorate Director Samson Wondimu said that universal rural road access program has opened an opportunity in improving connectivity and created new opportunity for enhancing rural accessibility and changed the livelihoods of millions.

He added that investment endeavors being launched in generating electric power, harnessing renewal energy sources, paving roads and expanding other transport services have improved the life of Ethiopians both in rural and urban areas. After the government issued a policy to prioritize the transportation sector, the country's road network has increased from 54,000 to 114,000 km with an ambition of setting to attaining a 222,000 km network at the end of GTP II.

The road sector is showing improvement with evident aim of changing the livelihood of fellow citizens and nowadays even those who live in remote areas could access market, health and other services using road transport. Besides, many projects are under way in various parts of the nation to shape the way of life for good.

Ethiopia Road Authority has been working to improve its management structures in rural and urban areas and this has helped it to control and regulate the quality and performances of the projects in consultation with pertinent stakeholders, According to Samson.

Alemgena Machine based Training Center and Ginchi Chancho labour based training center of ERA are working to produce skill of professionals. Higher learning institutions are also part of the efforts. For instance, Jimma and Mekele universities are educating students in postgraduate programs in the fields of highway engineering, structure engineering, hydraulics engineering, geo technical engineering, construction engineering and environmental engineering.

Local consultants and contractors have been obtaining training on ways of managing the road projects in line with various variables focusing on quality. Modernization and transformation initiative efforts were also exerted by the Ethiopian Road Authority to augment the efficiency of performance.

The efforts made in human capital development and trainings have brought wide-ranging impacts in improving the performance of road administration. We can say that gravel roads and other new road projects are on progress. But the performance in expressway construction is below expectation.

Even though the country's diverse topography with high mountains to low-lying depressions and the wide variation of the country's climate has negative effect of on road projects, the expansion of road transportation is registering remarkable development.

Ethiopia's prosperity, the revitalization of its century-old road network and the modernization of road transport system are promising in accelerating the ever growing economy of the nation. The stride Ethiopia made in cognizance of the fact public spending in rural and urban infrastructures is one of the most powerful instruments and the crucial one that governments must pursue to promote economic growth and reduce poverty is bearing fruit.

This writer had contacted by phoneto Eyasu Teshome who is MA student of Food Security Development Studies at Addis Ababa University to understand to what extent the road construction is connecting the rural-urban linkage. He said that Ethiopia is working to address the rural-urban linkages that could play a crucial role in income generation, creating employment and ensuring suitable environment in various investment endeavors.

Rural-urban linkages can be defined as the structural social, economic, cultural, and political relationships maintained between individuals and groups in the urban environment and those in rural areas. Rural-urban linkages can also refer to spatial and sectoral flows that occur between rural and urban areas. Spatial flows include flows of people, goods, money, technology, knowledge, information, and waste. By contrast, sectoral flows include flows of agricultural products going to urban areas, and goods from urban manufacturing areas going to more rural areas. Typically, rural -urban linkages are often articulated in the nature and forms of migration, production, consumption, financial and some investment linkages that occur within the rural-urban symbiosis. The exchange of money, goods, visits including social activities, and communication with relatives and friends can all be used as indicators of rural-urban linkages. Therefore, the nature and form of these linkages are not homogenous as they are. The influence of push and pull factors can differ from one place to another and for different sectors. In most developing countries, especially low-income ones, urban areas symbolize a number of good things. They offer better jobs, respite from toiling on a farm without a decent income, safe drinking water, shorter distances to medical doctors and health care facilities. These factors do not only represent rural-urban dynamics but can also be an important source of rural poverty reduction.

Rural-urban linkage rate have so many variables to be rated: value chains, infrastructures/services, education, migration, domestic remittance, socio-cultural points are in the list, to this end, nation performance is promising even though it is at early stage.

Road connects peoples who come to cities to pursue for better life. We are witnessing industrial parks hiring thousands of human capital. They are helping people to lead decent life being employed in the parks. For instance, the Bole Lemi industrial park creates 3,900 job opportunities. This happened because the road infrastructure has played vital role for constructing the parks.

"Look the industrial parks at Mekele, Kombolcha, Adama, Diredawa and in other parts of the country... all are connected to road infrastructure. This shows that the government is tirelessly working to strengthen the rural-urban linkage," Eyasu noted.

To sum up, Ethiopia is striving for enhancing its road transport. If a nation wants to transform its economy, modern transportation should be launched. Having understood this, the government has designed swift strategy to ensure infrastructure transformation especially to connect all parts of the country through road transportation. This would be very important to sustain the ever growing economic development and to realize the highly anticipated renaissance.