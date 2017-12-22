21 December 2017

All Progressives Congress (Lagos)

Nigeria: President Buhari Pledges Better Investment in Health Sector

The Federal Government will increase investment in the health sector, so that the country can halt the loss of well trained professionals to other lands, President Muhammadu Buhari has promised.

Receiving the executive members of Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) at State House, Abuja, Thursday, the President appreciated the concern expressed by the association on the state of the health sector in the country, noting: "We will do our best to work on your recommendations, and increase investment in the health sector."

Professor Ngim E. Ngim, President of MDCAN, said the association consists of trainers, researchers, leaders and major stakeholders in health care, who are concerned about the well-being of the sector.

He appealed for action on the resolution of inter-professional rivalry in health care in the country, noting that a panel had been convened in 2014 to look into the issues, headed by Alhaji Yayale Ahmed, "but no White Paper has been issued till date."

Among other requests brought before the President by MDCAN were better health financing, reconstitution of the Governing Board of Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, need for a single term of five years for Chief Medical Directors and Medical Directors of tertiary hospitals, and the establishment of medical universities in each geo-political zone of the country.

The association also hoped that the constitution of a Minimum Wage Committee by the Federal Government would help curb brain drain, if medical professionals were better remunerated.

