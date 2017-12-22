18 December 2017

Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Lawyers Challenged

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tinotenda Munyukwi

Human rights lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa has blamed lawyers for shunning human rights cases which had political undertones, saying this had led to recurring disregard of the country's Constitution.

Speaking at the Walter Kamba Rule of Law Lecture hosted by the Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) on Friday, Mtetwa urged lawyers to desist from skirting certain politically controversial cases.

"Judges cannot preside over cases that are not brought before them, and as a profession, we have an obligation to take cases to court, particularly those controversial cases, but we are taking fewer of these cases," she said.

"We are not independent when we refuse to intervene in controversial cases simply because they step on political toes. We should not take political positions which are not in sync with the Constitution. Do not be guided by what political leaders want to hear and let's bring political cases because that will show that we are independent."

LSZ president Misheck Hogwe called for the expeditious alignment of all laws to the Constitution.

"We need to align our laws to the Constitution to make sure that the legislation conforms to the Constitution and is consistent with the pursuit of the rule of law," he said.

Zimbabwe

Former Army Boss Chiwenga Appointed as Zanu-PF VP

Zimbabwe's president Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed retired army boss Constantino Chiwenga and veteran politician… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zimbabwe Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.