Southern Africa: Lesotho - Angolan President Sends Message to SADC Troops

Maseru — A message of congratulation and exhortation from the Angolan President, João Lourenco, on the occasion of the festive season, was transmitted Thursday to the Angolan troops of the SADC Prevention Mission to Lesotho (SAPMIL).

The President's message was transmitted in Maseru by the Angolan minister of National Defense, Salviano de Jesus Sequeira, who is visiting since Thursday Lesotho, aimed at socializing with the Angolan troops stationed in that country.

"I urge you to carry out with honesty and discipline the honourable mission entrusted to you, respecting the established chain of command and doing everything possible so that the situation in Lesotho returns to normal, so that after the six months you may return home safely", says the message of the commander-in-chief of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA).

General Sequeira addressed the troop during a ceremony witnessed by the Deputy Chief of Staff of FAA for Patriotic Education, Gen. Egidio de Sousa Santos, the head of the mission, Matias Bertino Matondo, the commander of the troops, Sabino Saara, and officials of the Ministries of Defense and Foreign Affairs.

The minister of the National Defense on Thursday began a visit to the Kingdom of the Lesotho aimed at socializing with the Angolan staff of SAPMIL, having already held courtesy meetings with the local ministers of Foreign Affairs and of Defense.

On Friday, minister Sequeira minister is due to hold a courtesy meeting with Lesotho's Prime Mminister, Thomas Thabane.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) deployed, on 2 December this year, a military contingent as part of its contingency mission to Lesotho at the request of the local authorities.

The contingent is made up of 217 soldiers, including 162 from Angola which currently holds the rotating presidency of the SADC Defense and Security body to help Lesotho overcome the political crisis it faces.

The local government has recently approved the long-awaited roadmap for implementing political, judicial, parliamentary, constitutional, security and other reforms recommended by SADC to stabilize the Lesotho kingdom in the face of a political crisis.