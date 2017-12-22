22 December 2017

Angola: Lesotho - Angolan Defense Minister Visits Maseru

Maseru — The Angolan minister of National Defense, Salviano de Jesus Sequeira, arrived in Maseru, Lesotho on Thursday for a 24-hour visit during which he should maintain contact with the military staff of the SADC Prevention Mission for this country (SAPMIL).

Minister Sequeira, accompanied by the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces for Patriotic Education, Egídio de Sousa Santos, was received by the Deputy Foreign Minister of Lesotho, To Setabi.

According to his visit programme to which Angop had access, General Sequeira was expected to hold courtesy meetings with high-ranking local entities, especially Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane and Foreign Minister Lesego Makgathi.

During his stay in Lesotho, according to the programme, the Angolan official is also expected to visit SAPMIL Headquarters and the deployment of troops from Angola and Zambia.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) deployed, on 2 December this year, a military contingent as part of its contingency mission to Lesotho at the request of the local authorities.

The contingent is made up of 217 soldiers, including 162 from Angola which currently holds the rotating presidency of the SADC Defense and Security body to help Lesotho overcome the political crisis it faces.

The local government has recently approved the long-awaited roadmap for implementing political, judicial, parliamentary, constitutional, security and other reforms recommended by SADC to stabilize the Lesotho kingdom in the face of a political crisis.

