Angola: Benguela - Governor Appeals for Unity in Search for Solutions to Problems

Benguela — The governor of the centre-west Benguela Province on Thursday appealed for unity among the staffs of the provincial government with a view to having a strong team in the search for better solutions to tackle the challenges faced by the local executive.

The appeal was made during the year-end compliments ceremony, held in the Provincial Government Headquarters, during which the governor stressed that a great of diagnosis has already been done in the six months of work since he was appointed governor of this coastal province.

"The main difficulties have been identified, so now we must all work in unity so that gradually, responsibly and with coherence we can form a strong and compact team, and together we are to find the best solutions to each case", emphasised the governor.

He went on to say that despite the difficulties, Angola is experiencing another glorious moment in its recent history, since the country did not succumb and it has just gone through an exemplary political transition.

Thus, he thanked all those citizens that have shown availability to collaborate with the government and who have contributed to the improvement of the governmental action and consequent finding of solutions to the challenges faced by the local executive.

"To the members of the provincial government, public companies and institutions I express my gratitude for the committed way they have engaged in the noble mission of working for the people", governor Rui Falcão emphasised.