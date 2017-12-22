Namibia: Kavango Benefits From Chinese Generosity

Windhoek — The Chinese Embassy, which has gone all out to uplift impoverished rural Namibian communities through assistance in cash and in kind, yesterday demonstrated why Namibia regards it as an "all-weather friend".

Namibia and China enjoy excellent diplomatic and bilateral relations and this has resulted in the Chinese investing in mining and retail, among other sectors.

The Chinese Embassy donated 20 sewing machines that will benefit a rural women charity programme in the Kavango West region with proceeds from the project expected to assist children and people living with disabilities. Receiving the donation, regional coordinator for Swapo Party in Kavango West, Hamutenya David Hipulua, said the Chinese people may consider the donation small but it would greatly help residents of Kavango West.

Hipulua hopes the relationship established between his region and the Chinese Embassy will grow from strength to strength.

Li Nan, the Deputy Head of Mission, said China is always willing to help Namibian friends out of difficulties.

The donation follows a recent visit to the region by Zhang Yiming, Chinese Ambassador to Namibia, the Chinese reached consensus with local authorities on areas of possible future cooperation. "At the request of the region, the embassy decided to donate 20 sewing machines to support its charity programme. The embassy will continue to pay attention to and support the development of Kavango west. The Chinese side wishes the region could make full use of its existing advantages and enjoy a steady development of economy and people's lives," said Li.

Recently, Zhang handed over cash to needy non-governmental organisations in the Zambezi region where his government wants to assist rice farmers to boost crop production among other projects intended to make Zambezi the bread-basket of Namibia because of its rich soils and abundant water resources.