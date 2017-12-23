Sudan: Turkish President to Visit Sudan Sunday

President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan will make a state visit to Sudan on Sunday the 24th of current December at the invitation of President Omar Bashir.

The Sudan welcomed the coming visit which will last for two days. In a press statement it issued on Thursday the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the visit constitutes a new qualitative development in the bilateral relations and is expected to witness the signing of a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding.

The ministry said the visits comes within the context of cementing the bilateral brotherly relations based on the historic, cultural and social roots, and which are further nurtured by economic and trade partnerships.

The visit to Sudan by the Turkish President is expected to witness in addition to the joint talks, signing of numerous economic agreements in the investment, agriculture, education, environment, military and legal cooperation, roads, energy, health, and tourism.

An economic forum in which over 100 businessmen and economists, and in which some fifty Turkish companies are participating, will take place during the visit.

President Erdogan is also expected to pay a visit to Port Sudan and Suwakin in Eastern Sudan. Agreements on sea port and free zone are to be signed there.

The University of Khartoum, the most prestigious higher institutional body in the Sudan, has also decided to bestow on President Erdogan, the honorary doctorate in recognition of his efforts to develop his country and to create partnership with the Sudan and with the Sudanese civil society, as well as his outstanding position with regards to issues of rights and justice in the world.