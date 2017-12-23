Nigeria: Fuel Scarcity - Fayose Calls for Buhari's Resignation

Photo: Igbaugba Ehigimetor/JAU/BJO/NAN

Rowdy NNPC mega filling station as fuel scarcity persists in Benin on Tuesday.

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has reacted to the persistent fuel scarcity in the country and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign for failing to ending the crisis.

He said the federal government was showing a "nonchalant attitude" towards the fuel situation which had affected economic activities across the country in the last three weeks.

The governor who spoke through his Special Assistant on Public Communication and New Media, Lere Olayinka, said it was unfortunate that the fuel scarcity was biting harder under the watch of the president as the Minister of Petroleum.

"Already, fuel is being sold officially at between N180 and N200 at petrol stations across the country," said Mr. Fayose.

"It is sad that this Buhari's APC government had to choose this Christmas and New Year period to ground Nigeria with the fuel scarcity that it deliberately orchestrated.

"It is obvious that the president has failed in all ramifications and he needs to do Nigerians a favour by relinquishing the portfolio of minister of petroleum.

"Like I said a few days ago, what the federal government is doing is to create scarcity so that Nigerians will be willing to buy at any price, provided the product is made available.

"It was to achieve this planned increment of petrol pump price that they restricted supply of petrol to NNPC alone."

The governor noted that the only option to rescue Nigeria now "from being brought down completely is to vote out Buhari and his APC in 2019."