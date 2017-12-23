23 December 2017

Kenya: Sossion Spoils Daughter With New Car On Her Graduation - Photos

KNUT boss Wilson Sossion gifts his daughter a new car on her graduation.
By Ouma Wanzala

Kenya National Union of Teachers boss Wilson Sossion on Friday surprised his first-born daughter Rosemary Chepkorir with a new car on her graduation from the University of Nairobi.

Ms Chepkorir was among hundreds of students those who graduated with a law degree from the university.

Mr Sossion who has acted the role of both father and mother to his daughter after he lost his first wife in a road crash could not hide his joy as he handed the car keys to the Chepkorir.

Ms Chepkorir, who is taking another course in international law from the same university, is set to complete her second degree early next year.

"She is the heart of my family, who has been able to make me a happy man even when raising my children. This is a motivation to all parents," said Mr Sossion.

