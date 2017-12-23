23 December 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Iyabo Ojo Goes for Broke With Birthday Photos

By Iyabo Aina

Birthdays of Nollywood actresses are no longer complete without some sexy photos to celebrate them. So, it was no big surprise when actress Iyabo Ojo joined the fray, albeit with some jaw-dropping photos that got many of her followers on Instagram talking out of turn.

It was the replica of what singer Tiwa Savage recently wore for a video shoot. While it was pardonable for Tiwa, it became an abomination for 40-year old Iyabo Ojo as her followers took her apart for the choice of the dress, which many considered over the edge for a woman of her age and status

The dress was styled by Toyin Lawani of Tiannah's Place Empire.

