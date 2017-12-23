Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura, has ordered for the arrest of any officer who will be found walking alone.

While addressing the media in Kampala on Friday, the police chief said he has issued a directive to all district and division police commanders to start transporting officers to and from work to reduce on cases of them being targeted by criminals.

"You are not supposed to walk alone either to or from work. It is illegal. Walking is dangerous to your life" Gen Kayihura said.

Of recent several police officers have been waylaid and killed along the way.

His remarks came just hours after a police officer was reported killed by unknown assailants and his gun taken in Mbarara District.

Police Constable Vincent Byaruhanga, 40, was killed on Friday at about 6.30am while coming from duty at the residence of Mbarara High court resident judge Duncan Gaswaga in Nkokonjeru Kamukuzi Division.

In November this year, a police officer in Entebbe, Wakiso District was attacked, clobbered and gun taken