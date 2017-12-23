23 December 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Kayihura Orders Arrest of Officers Walking Alone

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Kato

Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura, has ordered for the arrest of any officer who will be found walking alone.

While addressing the media in Kampala on Friday, the police chief said he has issued a directive to all district and division police commanders to start transporting officers to and from work to reduce on cases of them being targeted by criminals.

"You are not supposed to walk alone either to or from work. It is illegal. Walking is dangerous to your life" Gen Kayihura said.

Of recent several police officers have been waylaid and killed along the way.

His remarks came just hours after a police officer was reported killed by unknown assailants and his gun taken in Mbarara District.

Police Constable Vincent Byaruhanga, 40, was killed on Friday at about 6.30am while coming from duty at the residence of Mbarara High court resident judge Duncan Gaswaga in Nkokonjeru Kamukuzi Division.

In November this year, a police officer in Entebbe, Wakiso District was attacked, clobbered and gun taken

Uganda

Voters to MPs - You Betrayed Us

Parliament on Wednesday passed The Constitutional (Amendment) Bill, 2017 lifting the presidential age limit, restoring… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.