Photo: Nyasa Times

Bushiri and wife serving meals to the disadvantaged.

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri on Friday treated at least 90 less fortunate people in Malawi to a grand luncheon at country's only 5-star hotel and also gave each K50 000 (about R1 000) as a Christmas gift.

The South Africa-based leader of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) further said he will return to Malawi next week to drill some among the 90 in entrepreneurship and give them start-up capital for business so that they are self-reliant.

The people included: Street kids, widows, people with disabilities, the homeless, orphans and the elderly.

In his speech, Prophet Bushiri underlined that he flew to Malawi to meet and interact with these people during this festive season because he understands the level of rejection and isolation these people are subjected to.

"They are the invisibles--we barely see them, talk to them or mind their existence. God talked to me and said this season I should make these people visible because in His eyes no one is more special than the other," he said.

He added that his mission is to ensure that people who are less fortunate also have a memorable experience of the festive season and beyond that, they should also be self-reliant financially.

John Lupeska--who has withered legs, can hardly walk and survives by begging--hailed the Prophet's gesture as timely response from God.

"Today, I can tell the entire world that God is really not a human being. I have been going to ECG Church in Lilongwe submitting a letter to the pastors there requesting for business start-ups. Nothing was coming.

"We lost hope not knowing that God was sending his Prophet direct to answer us," he said.

Visibly jubilant and in high spirit, Lupeska could not hide his joy in shaking hands with the Prophet, admitting: "You are God's special gift to us."

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :