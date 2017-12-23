Photo: Magdalene Wanja/Nation

Two vehicles involved in an accident near the KFA roundabout in Nakuru Town on December 23, 2017.

Six family members, including two children aged two and six years, are receiving treatment after a car they were travelling in collided with a matatu in Nakuru Town.

During the mid-morning accident, Eldoret-based road safety instructor Moses Keguro, his wife and four children were injured.

RESCUED

The family was travelling to Nairobi from Eldoret for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The six were rushed to the Mediheal Hospital by good Samaritans.

Mr Keguro sustained chest injuries. He told the Nation that his family members sustained head, arm and neck injuries.

"My wife's arms suffered fractures and she is set to undergo surgery together with one of my children. I thank God we escaped death," he said.

Eye witnesses said the matatu had dropped off passengers and was joining the highway at a high speed, heading towards Nakuru Town, when it collided with Mr Keguro's car.

The matatu driver fled after the accident, leaving the passengers stranded.