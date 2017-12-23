23 December 2017

News24Wire

South Africa: Heavy Traffic Delays Experienced Around SA

Traffic volumes have increased as holiday-makers take to the roads for the festive season.

An accident involving three light motor vehicles and a truck on the N1 near Beaufort West in the Western Cape has reportedly brought traffic to a standstill on Saturday morning.

Western Cape Provincial Traffic Chief Kenny Africa confirmed the accident, saying that there were no fatalities, but that the N1 is experiencing heavy delays due to the accident.

"This time of the year we get bumper to bumper traffic in Beaufort West and with this accident it has worsened," said Africa.

EWN Traffic has reported that the accident has led to a standstill for more than four hours.

Meanwhile in Mpumalanga, the Lebombo Border Post which allows entry in Mozambique was extremely busy on Saturday morning with an 11km traffic queue reported by the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety and Liaison (DCSSL).

"Expect extensive delays," said DCSSL spokesperson Joseph Mabuza.

Mabuza added that there had also been an accident involving a taxi and light motor vehicle near Pienaar, Mpumalanga on Saturday.

"At least 4 slightly injured and 14 seriously injured. All patients transported to Robs Ferreira Hospital; crash scene cleared."

