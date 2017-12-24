A new reality television show, Celebrity Housemantes, is set to hit the screen and online from January 12 - February 11, 2018. January 12 - February 11, 2018. Filled with the usual surprise element and unpredictability, it comes with the theme, 'Convergence of Culture, Lifestyle and Entertainment'.

The producers say the show is geared towards promoting peace and unity in the country, the celebrity contestants are drawn from all the six geographical zones in Nigeria and also bridge the negative perception of our nation and showcase our strengths.

The celebrity contestants include: Emmanuel Ikubese, Yomi Fash Lanso, Funky Mallam, Doris Simeon, Ruggedman, Muma Gee, Ada Ameh, Peggy Ovire, Eniola Badmus, Bolanle Ninalowo, Ogenna Ekwubiri and, Frederick Leonard.

The 12 contestants carefully selected across different spheres of the entertainment industry Comedy, Acting, Music] will be camped in one house and will be placed on series of daily challenges and tasks, and the contestants will prove their entrepreneurial acumen through various challenges on the 4-week show.

The content of the show will focus on lifestyle, interpretation of culture, special games, entertainment and educational driven tasks, etc. Other top notch celebrities and role models in the society will visit the housemates to relate with them and share ideas on projects, careers and entrepreneurial achievements.

Each Week, viewers will vote for their favourite celebrity while the contestant with the weakest votes will be evicted. Every weekend, there will be a party in the house to celebrate the end of the week and encourage the contestants to loosen up. This party will be star studded as other celebrities will be brought to party with them.

The 30 days show will be streamed live on all scheduled online media platforms for 24 hours; one hour daily show on national terrestrial TV and cable stations.

The last man standing will go home with a cash prize of N7million; other contestants will go home with other cash prizes while N2million will be donated to two charity homes by the Winner and N1million goes to selected viewers.

According to a representative of 'FlyforValue' who are sponsors of the show, our celebrities are normal human beings though their fans adore them and grant them a larger than life perception, it is imperative that we create a platform for their fans to connect, engage and get a peep into their lifestyles, hence the creation of the reality TV show.

"'Celebrity Housemates' is indeed a reality show with a difference. It is what the world has been waiting for", to connect with their beloved stars.

It is a Nigerian legacy project, this is 'our own' says the organizers, Heartlink Ventures Ltd who are known for promoting the Nigerian cause across the world.

The Executive Producer, Kemi Otegbade said, «we are using this show to converge the Nigerian Cultural Values with the Ideal Lifestyle of Celebrities and Entertain Nigerians in an Educating and Exciting Way. We have been working on the Content Format and I can assure Nigerians of an Engaging & Exciting Experience on Television & Online when this show comes on TV and we can also confirm that it will be an annual event.

The project was made possible through the collective efforts of a team that includes, Danladi Bako as Co -Executive Producer, Sola Fajobi as Consulting Producer with an advisory board comprising of media gurus such as Mayor Akinpelu, Funke Egbemode and Jahm