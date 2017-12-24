Photo: FrontPageAfrica

Monrovia — The Coalition for Democratic Change, Liberia's biggest opposition political party, Saturday, December 23, 2017 climaxed its campaign activity, assuring Liberians of a new beginning when they shall have ascended to power.

The final rally was held at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville, outside Monrovia with thousands of partisans and supporters from the Coalition and other collaborating parties, all attired in their respective party paraphernalia, in attendance.

The ruling Unity Party's Joseph N. Boakai and soccer icon-turned politician George Weah are contesting the runoff election, which is slated for Tuesday, December 26.

Delivering his final campaign message, a quite eloquent one, the standard bearer of the CDC, Senator Weah said, Tuesday's polls presents Liberians an opportunity to change their lives, if only they decided to vote him as the next President.

Weah: "Fellow Liberians Tuesday would be the day that you Liberians would decide whether you want to move forward or remain backward. Tuesday would be the day when you'll decide whether your young brothers and sisters [would continue] moving around in the streets asking people to give them WAEC fees; Tuesday would be a day that you would make a decision for students from university, from high school will move from office to office-to-ask for school fees. Tuesday would be the day that you'll choose for your family to have food or not to have food."

Weah said a CDC-led government would invest in the improvement of agriculture as its means of creating jobs and boosting the economy.

He told the crowd of jubilant supporters that his vision is to see children of all walks of life get access to free education.

"This is reality, we want you to go to hospital free if you don't have funds because it's your right. We're not going to tell you things that we know that cannot do. The coalition that I'm in is a coalition that would work for you," he asserted.

According to the CDC standard bearer, the Coalition envisages Liberians working in their own government, pay tax and contribute to the development of the state.

He criticized the ruling party for making elaborate campaign promises, noting that they were given 10 years in leadership, but are yet to make any remarkable achievement.

"Joseph Boakai has failed us, Unity Party-led government has failed us; you need to listen to people that care about you," he said.

Weah led the October 10 election with 38.4% of the total votes while Vice President Boakai trailed with 28.8%.

He topped 11 of Liberia's 15 counties while his main contender, Boakai, topped only one.

Weah has also received several endorsements since the first round of the election. Most recent of his endorsement was that of some key members of the opposition Liberty Party including the vice standard-bearer, Harrison Karnwea, the chairman, Benjamin Sanvee, campaign CEO, Musa Bility, amongst others.

However, the standard bearer of the Liberty Party, Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine, whose stronghold is Grand Bassa County, said the endorsement by the top executives of the party did not meet the approval of the executive committee.