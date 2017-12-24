Nigeria: Bayelsa Politician Dies in Ex-First Lady's Hotel

Photo: Supplied

Aridolf Wellness and Spa, owned by Patience Jonathan.

The lifeless body of Mr. Nasko Egei, a politician and former Senior Special Assistant to Governor Seriake Dickson, has been found in Aridolf Wellness and Spa, Yenagoa, a top-class hotel belonging to Nigeria's former First Lady, Mrs. Patience Jonathan.

Egei, who before his death had joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), died in the hotel located on Isaac Boro Expressway, was reportedly gearing up to represent his people in the state House of Assembly next year.

Several insinuations have continued to trail the death of the former SSA on Youth Development, though it remains uncertain what the actual cause of death was.

While on the one hand, there were rumours that he was poisoned by a female companion who went with him to the hotel on the day, another rumour claimed that the deceased had nobody with him when he passed on in his sleep.

A kinsman of the late politician, who did not want his name in print, said the death of Egei, who hailed from Amassoma in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state, was curious and called on the hotel management to unravel the cause.

"A big hotel like Aridolf should have a Close Circuit Television (CCTV) to unravel the lady that the deceased was with when he died. The hotel sure has questions to answer. A hotel as big as Aridolf cannot claim not to have a CCTV; so the hotel will do a whole lot of good to unravel what happened.

"Therefore, we implore the security agencies, particularly the police to swing into action to investigate this sad incident. The hotel should be made to provide the identity of the lady that went with him to the hotel.

"If the identity can't be got, the hotel should be able to play its CCTV to know the female guest with Nasko. As kinsmen, we will not allow the matter to be swept under the carpet. We are sad about this incident", he said.

It was, however, learnt from a source close to the hotel that the hotel's CCTV was faulty at the time the incident took place while the deceased was found naked in his hotel room by one of the hotel's stewards.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident, saying that investigation had already commenced.

Butswat, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, however, said it had not been established what led to the death of the man who was married with two children.

He said: "It has not been established whether he was poisoned or not. At this point, we won't be able to establish whether he was poisoned and who poisoned him. But we will look at the people he was with the previous night before the incident. By the time we carry out a post-mortem, it will determine what actually led to his death; investigation is ongoing."