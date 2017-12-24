Nigeria: Gunmen Kill Four in Southern Kaduna

Photo: Premium Times

Kaduna State.

There is tension in the southern part of Kaduna state following an attack that claimed four lives in Nindem village, Kaninkon chiefdom in Jama'a local government area of the state.

The gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, were said to have invaded the community on Friday at about 10pm and opened fire on the villagers who were having a Christmas carol in the village square. Unspecified number of people were also said to have sustained injuries from gunshots during the attack.

Commander of the security outfit, Operation Safe Haven, Col. Idong Ekpeyong, at a news conference on Saturday in Kafanchan said, the villagers were observing Christmas carol at a village square when their assailants launched the bloody attack, killing four persons instantly.

He said troops of the Operation Safe Haven responded to a distress call over the attack and conducted a rapid operation in suspected locations and apprehended a number of people who are still under examination.

He said victims and survivors were conveyed by the troops to the Sir Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa Hospital, Kafanchan where the injured were receiving medical attention. He said investigation into the incident was ongoing in collaboration with the Police.

Ekpyeyong said additional enforcement in the area had been effected to prevent likelihood of breakdown of law and order.

Meanwhile , the Kaduna state government has condemned the attacked, assuring that the culprits would be fished out and brought to justice in order to sustain the hard won peace in the area.

Samuel Aruwan, spokesman to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who signed the statement, said "Security forces have informed the Kaduna State Government that there was an attack in Nimdem village on the night of Friday, December 22.

"The government was further briefed, that arrests have been made and investigation is ongoing. The government condemns this incident, and calls on all stakeholders to help uphold peace by working to avoid escalation and by supporting the security forces.

"Government commiserates with the families of the victims in this sad moment. The grief and pain these acts of violence leave in their wake can be devastating. It is important that all communities stand firm against any threat to peace, and reject those who might want to reprise the terrible events of December 2016.

"Government appeals for calm as security forces take action to restore peace and stability. Nobody should be allowed to truncate the right of citizens to live in peace and enjoy safety, or thwart their legitimate expectations of celebrating Christmas and the New Year in peace."

A community leader in the area, who pleaded anonymity, said the attack will undermine efforts at ensuring lasting peace unless urgent steps are taken to tackle the situation.

He said "the state government must go beyond the rhetoric of condemnation by making sure that the perpetrators are fished out and brought to justice."