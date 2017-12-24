24 December 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Buhari TV Documentary Out Sunday

Photo: Premium Times
President Muhammadu Buhari and his grand daughter.

A video documentary, entitled the Human Side of President Muhammadu Buhari, will make its debut today.

The Media and Publicity department of the State House, which put together the 55-minute documentary, said it will first be shown on NTA between 8 and 9 pm on Sunday. There will be a repeat broadcast on 26 December. Channels TV will air it on Christmas Day.

According to Buhari's media team, the documentary portrays the President in a light that majority of Nigerians have not seen him.

"It is made up of interviews from close aides of the President and some others who have worked closely with him, carefully put together to show a side of the President that many would love to see," said the special adviser to the President on the media, Mr. Femi Adesina.

