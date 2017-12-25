24 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudanese - Turkish Economic Forum to Be Held Tomorrow in Khartoum

Khartoum, 24, Dec. (SUNA) - The Sudanese - Turkish economic forum will be held Monday at the Friendship Hall in Khartoum with participation of more than 200 businessmen from the two countries.

The Minister of Investment, Mubarak Al-Fadil, the Minister of Finance, Mohamad Osman, and the Turkish Minister of Finance will deliver speeches in the opening session.

The forum will tackle after the opening session a number of projects, the investment chances and working papers.

The State Minister of Investment will give a paper about the opportunities of investment in Sudan, while the busnessman Wagdi Mirghani, will present a paper about the projects and chances of joint work in Sudan, besides a review of the stories of success onTurkish investments in Sudan which will be presented by a Turkish investor.

