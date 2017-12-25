24 December 2017

South Africa: Factory Fire in Cape Town Contained

Firefighters have managed to contain the fire that ravaged a paint factory building in Cape Town on Sunday evening, the City of Cape Town's fire and rescue department said.

The department's spokesperson Theo Layne told News24 that firefighters would remain at the scene on Williams Road at Killarney Gardens for at least another two hours.

"The fire has been contained for now however crews are going to be on scene for two hours," he said.

Layne said no injuries were reported during the fire and "the cause of the fire is undetermined at this stage".

Four fire engines and water tankers, one hydraulic platform and one rescue vehicle with 34 firefighters were used to extinguish the blaze, he said.

