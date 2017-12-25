24 December 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Fayose to Release Petrol in Govt Fuel Dump to Public

Tagged:

Related Topics

To reduce the effects of the current fuel scarcity in Ekiti State, the State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has directed that 80 percent of the petrol in the Government Fuel Dump released to two petrol stations in Ado Ekiti, to be sold to the public at the control price of N145 per litre.

The governor, who made this known through his verified Twitter Handle said "The maximum a single individual can buy will be 25 litres."

He said; "I cannot be keeping fuel in the govt house dump while our people keep suffering.

"I have asked them to pump out 80% of the petrol in the Govt House Fuel Dump to be sold at the control price of N145.

"I am going to town to locate the two petrol stations where the petrol will be sold."

The governor lamented the hardship being faced by Nigerians as a result of the petrol scarcity.

He said "the APC led federal government has turned the joy of Nigerians to groaning. People can not travel to meet their families because of the wickedness of this APC government.

"This hardship is too much for Nigerians to bear at this time and it is obvious that President Muhammadu Buhari does not have solution to the fuel scarcity."

Nigeria

After 61 Deaths, Cholera Outbreak in Borno Finally Over

The cholera outbreak which has plagued Internally Displaced Persons, IDP camps in Borno State for the past five months… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.