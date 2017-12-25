24 December 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Updated - Four Killed in Beitbridge Road Traffic Accident

Photo: Herald
At least four people died when a South African registered commuter omnibus side-swapped a haulage truck at Lundi Business Centre, nearly 110 kilometres south of Masvingo, along the Beitbridge-Harare Highway yesterday.
By Tawanda Mangoma in Chiredzi

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Charity Mazula confirmed the accident, but said she was yet to get the finer details.

"My office received an update about an accident at Lundi Business Centre along the Beitbridge-Harare Highway," she said. "Our team has already arrived at the scene and I will give you a detailed explanation when they finish attending to the accident scene."

A witness Mr Wellington Mudzimiri, said both the haulage truck and the kombi failed to negotiate well as they passed a curve.

"The kombi was heading towards Masvingo and the truck was going to Beitbridge," he said. "We just heard a loud bang and saw the kombi rolling several times before it landed on its wheels by the roadside.

"When I rushed to the scene, I discovered that the kombi had been hit by the trailer of a Sabot truck."

Another person who witnessed the accident, Mr Richard Chikomo, said they heard people shouting for help while lifeless bodies were scattered on the road.

"People were screaming for help and we rushed to help them," he said. "About four lifeless bodies were on the road. Some motorists ferried the injured to Ngundu Clinic, about 12 kilometres from here." The accident comes barely six days after another accident claimed two lives at the same business centre.

