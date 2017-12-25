Sudan: Erdogan - Sudanese-Turkish Strategic Cooperation Program Will Strengthen Relations Between the Two Countries

Khartoum — Turkish Head of State,Recep Tayyib Erdogan has lauded the Sudanese-Turkish relations, referring that the signing of the Strategic Cooperation Program and the establishment of the Strategic Cooperation Council between Sudan and Turkey will strengthen the relations between Khartoum and Angara.

Erdogan addressing the joint press conference held, Sunday evening, at the Presidential Place, with the President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher following the joint talks, has appreciated Sudan's stance towards Turkey against the foiled coup attempt, affirming his country's solid stance against terrorism.

The Turkish President said Angara will give due concern to Sudan as it considered exceptional center in the African continent, adding that the joint talks between the two countries aimed at enhancing cooperation between Sudan and Turkey.

He stressed the two sides' keenness to implement the agreements signed between them saying that the volume of trade between the two countries amounted to 500 million dollars and this is not appropriate for the relations of the two countries and we will work to raise the volume of trade exchange to 10 billion dollars.

He announced the increase of Turkish investments in Sudan during the coming period, pointing out to arrival of a big number of Turkish businessmen and investors to support economic partnership with Sudan.

Erdogan stressed the importance of the Sudan-Turkey Business Forum which is scheduled to be held, tomorrow, Monday, on the sidelines of his visit, indicating that 12 agreements in different fields were signed by the two countries.

He has indicated to the wide rejection of the decision of the US President, Donald Trump on Al-Quds.