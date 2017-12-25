Sudan: President Al-Bashir Announces Signing of Strategic Partnership Agreement Between Sudan and Turkey

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement between Sudan and Turkey as well as other agreements on cooperation in different fields.

At a joint press conference by the end of talks with the visiting Turkish President, Al-Bashir has described the relations between Sudan and Turkey as historic and deeply-rooted.

He said that arrival of the big delegation of Turkish ministers and businessmen with President Erdogan affirms the keenness of Turkey to strengthen its relations with Sudan.

President Al-Bashir has expressed the pleasure of the Sudanese people over the visit of President Recep Tayyib Erdogan.

He indicated that the Turkish President will visit the Red Sea on Monday to visit the antiquities of the Ottoman era.

President Al-Bashir has lauded the honorable stances and efforts of President Erdogan in supporting Quds and the Islamic nation, the last of which was his hosting to the Islamic summit in Istanbul, adding that the recent Islamic summit in Istanbul has united the stances and resulted in suspension of the United States to its decision to move its embassy to Quds as well as rejection of the Security Council and the United Nations to the American administration's decision.