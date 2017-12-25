24 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir Announces Signing of Strategic Partnership Agreement Between Sudan and Turkey

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement between Sudan and Turkey as well as other agreements on cooperation in different fields.

At a joint press conference by the end of talks with the visiting Turkish President, Al-Bashir has described the relations between Sudan and Turkey as historic and deeply-rooted.

He said that arrival of the big delegation of Turkish ministers and businessmen with President Erdogan affirms the keenness of Turkey to strengthen its relations with Sudan.

President Al-Bashir has expressed the pleasure of the Sudanese people over the visit of President Recep Tayyib Erdogan.

He indicated that the Turkish President will visit the Red Sea on Monday to visit the antiquities of the Ottoman era.

President Al-Bashir has lauded the honorable stances and efforts of President Erdogan in supporting Quds and the Islamic nation, the last of which was his hosting to the Islamic summit in Istanbul, adding that the recent Islamic summit in Istanbul has united the stances and resulted in suspension of the United States to its decision to move its embassy to Quds as well as rejection of the Security Council and the United Nations to the American administration's decision.

Sudan

Erdogan - Sudan and Turkey Draw Up Road-Map for Their Future Relations

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyib Erdogan, pointed out that Khartoum and Ankara have drawn up the road-map for their… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.