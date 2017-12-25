Sudan: Mumtaz - Visit of President of Turkey Is Historic

Khartoum — The State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hamid Mumtaz, has described the visit of the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyib Erdogan, to Sudan as a historic one and marking a turning point in the relations between the two countries, affirming that Sudan and Turkey are linked to each other with firm historic ties that are based on mutual understanding on various issues.

He said in a press statement to SUNA that the significance of the Turkish President's visit in the current time emanates from the important roles being played by Sudan on outstanding regional issues at the strategic level.

Mumtaz pointed out that Sudan is playing an important role in the region at the economic, political, diplomatic fields.

He said that the relations between the two countries are based on mutual understanding and cooperation in the issues of mutual concern.

He indicated that Sudan and Turkey will play key roles at the region and at different fields, hoping that the visit of the Turkish President will mark the outset for more firm relations and cooperation in all domains.