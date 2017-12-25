24 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Red Sea State Completes Preparations to Receive Erdogan

Suakin — The Red Sea State has completed its arrangements to receive the President of the Republic and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyib Erdogan.

The Wali (governor) of the State, Ali Ahmed Hammed, in press statements to SUNA expressed pleasure over the visit, affirming that all the people of the state will come out, tomorrow, early in the morning, to welcome the President of the Republic, the gust of the country, President Erdogan and his accompanied delegation.

The visit of the Turkish Head of State to Suakin Island affirms the historic relations linking Sudan to Turkey, referring to the big support extended by the State of Turkey towards the rehabilitation of Suakin.

He said the Visit of the Turkish President has economic and development dimension which will be highlighted during the signing of the agreements that will be signed, Monday, between Turkey and the Red Sea State.

