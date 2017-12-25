Sudan and Turkey Sign a Number of Cooperation Agreements in Different Fields

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, and the visiting President of Turkey, Recep Tayyib Erdogan, Monday signed at the Republican Palace the program of strategic cooperation between Sudan and Turkey and an agreement on establishment of the high-level strategic cooperation council.

The two sides have signed agreement on the trade and economic partnership and a protocol on the cooperation in the science, technology and industry.

The two countries also signed a memo of understanding for cooperation in the field of mining, and agreements in the fields of agriculture, forests, education, tourism, environment

The Sudanese and Turkish sides have signed a protocol of cooperation between the Sudanese and Turkish Broadcasting and TV Corporations, in addition to a memo of understanding in the field of small and medium-scale works.

The two sides also signed a memo of understanding in the field of policies for immigration and expatriates, besides an agreement in the field of military training.