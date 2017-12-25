Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Attends Methodist Church Service Amid Ululations, Says People Must Put God First

Photo: The Herald

President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Most people fail because they do not put God in their plans, President Emmerson Mnangagwa told Mabelreign Methodist Church congregants on Sunday.

Regular church members who were curious over the presence of well-dressed men and women (security aides) and journalists, later ululated when the President entered the church building accompanied by his wife.

When given a chance to speak, Mnangagwa said in most cases those who put God in their plans and allowed him to determine their destiny always had the last laugh.

"God laughs at people who always have their own plans and fail; so just say if God is willing my plans will be successful."

Both Mnangagwa and his wife Auxilla were introduced as devout members of the church were now transferring from the Methodist Church in Kwekwe branch to the local circuit.

Addressing the church members, Mnangagwa said he used to attend the Mabelreign circuit when he was a resident of Tynwald suburb many years back.

"I was born a Methodist but many of you in here today (Sunday) were not yet born, in the 1940s and when I left for Northern Rhodesia (Zambia), I continued attending Methodist church there," the President said.

"I stopped attending church services when I joined the liberation struggle and, after independence, I just attended some few church services."

"I stopped attending again," he added to laughter from the congregants.

"But thanks to my wife (Auxillia), she kept on pushing me to start attending Methodist Church services in Kwekwe again."

Mnangagwa added, "I always tell her that you can pray to God anytime and anywhere but her argument is that, it's more spiritually powerful if you share the word of God with others."

"So from today onwards, I promise that whenever my schedule allows to me do so, I will attend the church services."

Methodist Church in Zimbabwe Superintendent Likhai Molife preached about patience, forgiveness and the need to overcome temptations.

Since being inaugurated as the president late November, Mnangagwa has referred to God in his speech. The "voice of the people is the voice of God," he regularly says.