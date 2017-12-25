Zimbabwe: ZCTU Threatens January Demo Over Price Hikes

Riled by the government's inaction to rein in business over unjustified price increases, the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has threatened massive protests early next year against its Tripartite Negotiating Forum (TNF) partners.

ZCTU Secretary General, Japhet Moyo, said it appeared there was no progress in addressing the issue as President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration was just making rhetoric.

"The ZCTU, therefore, resolved that if nothing tangible is done, it will activate its structures and come mid- January, we will be calling for national action against both government and business," Moyo said last week.

He said the government had decided to break away from the previous approach of command economy to that of free market economy which was open to abuse by monopolies.

He said a free market economy in a country with structural challenges such as Zimbabwe was untenable, hence labour's worries.

"Labour does not accept a free market economy where government does not interfere because it entails that businesses do what they want. We have monopolies like OK, TM and Pick'n Pay which are likely to determine prices.

"Mnangagwa is in a fix because he will not do like Robert Mugabe who had a command economy. He hinted of a free market economy in his inauguration speech and clearly stated in his state of the nation address that he doesn't have power to order them," he said.

The ZCTU boss said a free market economy would only make the poor poorer.

The labour body mid last week raised concern over the increases in prices of basic commodities saying they were eroding workers' meager earnings.

Food prices have been going up over the last few days, further making life difficult for ordinary people who have also been grappling a crippling cash shortage.

The use of alternative modes of payments has failed to address the problem as those transacting through non-cash methods have been forced to fork out more as they were being charged premiums of up to 40 percent.