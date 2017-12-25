23 December 2017

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberia: Former Defense Minister Daniel Chea Declares Support for VP Boakai

Photo: allafrica.com
Joseph Boakai and George Weah.

Buchanan, Grand Bassa County — Former Defense Minister in the Charles Taylor government Daniel Chea has pledged hi

s "fullest support" to the presidential bid of Vice President Joseph Boakai.

Chea, in a press briefing held at a local hotel in Buchanan city early Friday, said it is time for Liberians to think about their country rather than dumping it.

"It is often said that 'what an old man can see while sitting, a little child can not see it even if he climbs the highest mountain'", he warned.

"This is the only country that we are depending on, I have been in the vanguard of defending Liberians and Liberia is not prepared to go back to those days," he added.

The two time senatorial candidate in Grand Bassa County, who had been relatively quiet during the political campaign leading to the December 26 runoff in Grand Bassa, said "the country is now heading to the wrong direction for which Liberians should not allow".

"I feel that Vice President Boakai is the only competent candidate now in this runoff election and we as electorates should make use of him or else we are heading to the wrong path," he alerted.

He added that Liberia's presidency is not "a learning place but a place for competent and responsible people that can make good decisions."

He called on all of his supporters to join him in the process of electing Vice President Boakai.

Report by Elton Wroinbee Tiah, FPA Contributor

