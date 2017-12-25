22 December 2017

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberia: European Union Deploys 20 Observers Across Liberia for Runoff Election

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
Joseph Boakai and George Weah.

Monrovia — The European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM), deployed in Liberia since 1 September, has been accompanying Liberia's election process, including all stages of complaints and appeals.

On 21 December, the Supreme Court dismissed a Bill of Information seeking a further stay on the 26 December run-off date and determined that, in setting this date, the NEC acted in accordance with the Constitution.

The EU EOM observes that the NEC has commenced the clean-up of the Final Registration Roll (FRR) and that other actions determined by the Supreme Court as a pre-requisite for the election is underway, including the deployment of election material, the distribution and posting of the FRR, the recruitment and training of election staff. Security arrangements are also being put into place.

EU EOM Chief Observer, Maria Arena, Member of the European Parliament stated "The Supreme Court ruling comes after a series of significant challenges to the Liberian election process. It represents an important outcome for the timely conclusion of the presidential election, benefitting the country's key election stakeholders - the Liberian voters".

Following the re-opening of the electoral campaign, the EU EOM re-deployed 20 Long Term Observers across Liberia. An additional 38 Short Term Observers will soon join them.

"The voters' trust towards the remaining stages of the entire election process is essential. Public institutions, media and civil society organizations must provide citizens with responsible, accurate and timely information on the election", concludes the Chief Observer.

Governmental transition within constitutional timelines is a critical component of the final stages of the electoral process. In the event that political parties raise complaints after the run-off then, in accordance with the Supreme Court ruling of 7 December, such complaints should be substantiated on the basis of clear evidence.

The EU EOM commends Liberians' commitment to the rule of law and the conduct of peaceful elections.

Liberia

Sentiments Fuel Weah's Ascent

Analysts and observers on the ground in Liberia are predicting that former European footballer of the year George Opong… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.