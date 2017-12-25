Photo: allafrica.com

Joseph Boakai and George Weah.

Monrovia — President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has by Proclamation declared Tuesday, December 26, 2017, Presidential Runoff Elections Day, and it's to be observed as a National Holiday throughout the country.

The Liberian leader further calls upon all citizens and foreign residents within our borders, to respect this holiday, and has directed that all government offices, business houses, and market places be closed on that day, from six o'clock a.m. to six o'clock p.m.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the Honorable Supreme Court of Liberia sitting in its October Term, A.D. 2017 affirmed in its opinion of December 7, 2017 that the Stay Order issued on November 6, 2017, growing out of the Writ of Prohibition filed by the Liberty Party (LP) against the National Elections Commission (NEC) was lifted.

Pursuant to the mandate of the Honorable Supreme Court of Liberia the National Elections Commission has announced that the 2017 Presidential Runoff Elections will be conducted on Tuesday, December 26, 2017.

The Government of Liberia is desirous of ensuring the unhindered movement of all eligible voters, granting unto them the opportunity to exercise their political franchise throughout the country on the day of election.