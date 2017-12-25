Kenya: How Kenyan Celebs Will Be Spending Christmas

Victoria Rubadiri, News Anchor

This Christmas will be a reflective one for me. I cherish the time of year I can slow things down, given that most of it I spend running.

The fact that family is around and taking time off from their schedules, makes Christmas that much more special for me. I'm a huge family person, so having the time to sit and catch up with them is like a soul recharge for me.

I love to cook and bake, so I always have a special treat to bring to Christmas lunch, usually spent at my grandmother's.

Also gifting a person in need is always rewarding. After all it's the season of giving and so thinking of those outside of your circle is staying true to this time of year and hopefully inspiration to make it a habit in 2018.

Chef Ali, Celebrity Chef

We are in the business of making people happy so for me Christmas is a great time. I do more for other people than for myself because I am always working and making sure people have a great time.

It's also a time that people spend a lot of time at home so I prepare special recipes for them to try out. Despite my busy schedule I dedicate December 25 and 26 for my family. I always spend Christmas with my little girls and my wife, it's the only time we get to bond and just do fun things at home.

MCA Tricky, Standup comedian

Christmas is a time for giving and sharing love especially with those who don't have anyone. The street kids are my family, they made me who I am so I will be spending my Christmas with them.

We will kick off with a bash at Kariokor social hall and proceed with other programmes. Many of this kids either don't have parents or they are in conflict with them, they have no one to share this Christmas with.

Mercy Masika, Musician

This year my team and I are focusing on the less fortunate and seeing how we can up lift them. During Christmas we shall shoot a video with a children's home as a way of giving them hope and also discovering their talents.

We shall also visit refugees in Kakuma during this period before traveling to upcountry to spend time with family. It's obviously a busy time for us but we plan our time and prioritise family above all else.

Cece Sagini, Musician

This year's Christmas is different in all ways for me as a newly-wed. I will be spending time with my new family this Christmas, it is the first Christmas season I will be away from my family. I'm a little anxious but excited nonetheless.

This week I released my new song "Come Down", which is my first gospel song. It has been a year of many firsts for me and merry in all ways. I'm so overjoyed this Christmas.

After spending time with my in-laws, my husband Victor and I will make a long-haul drive to Naivasha or Nanyuki for more fun. While I would simply decide what I wanted to do during the festivities as a single woman, this time, every activity has to be discussed and consented upon between us as a couple.

Patrick Matasi, Goalkeeper, Harambee Stars

This Christmas will be full of activity for me. I will be travelling to join my family at our rural home in Kabras, Kakamega County.

I will attend Magharibi Awards in Kakamega on Saturday. On Christmas Day, I will spend time with my mother, my wife and son and my other family members at home. They have been supportive to me throughout the year in my career, and I must, therefore, thank them all.

Besides football, I am a farmer. I will, therefore, take time to visit my sugarcane and maize farms. Christmas will also be an opportune time for me to consult my family on the right kind of investment into which to put the money I won from the CECAFA tournament. I am also likely to have a short work-related trip out of the country.

Nick Ndeda, Radio Presenter

There won't be much fanfare this Christmas for us. I will spend Christmas in Nairobi due to work commitments.

My girlfriend Muthoni Gitau and I will just chill out in the house and watch "Stranger Things." We will then probably go for a bite later in the day.

We don't have major travel plans because it's back to routine on December 27th for me. We are happy to spend our Christmas all by ourselves to bond. That will be just about it for us.

Gerald Langiri, Actor

I had to cancel a trip outside town after our son was taken ill and admitted to hospital a week ago. My family will, therefore, be in Nairobi over Christmas, to allow him time to recuperate.

But we will definitely have a family treat. We may visit Ostrich Farm in Kitengela, which, quite curiously, we have not visited before. We'll thereafter invite our family to join us in the celebrations.

The year has also been very turbulent due to the prolonged political season. Business was elusive and the resultant economic slowdown knocked everything out of kilter. Sadly, most folks do not have money for the celebrations.

What worries me though is the fast disintegrating Christmas flourish. The majority of Kenyans are no longer enthusiastic about Christmas celebrations unlike when we were growing up. It's depressing that we are losing the joys that Christmas always brings.

Maureen Koech, Actress and Musician

Christmas is time for family, and since my family is in Nairobi, I will not travel anywhere. As the tradition has always been, we will have delights such as good food including lots of nyama choma. We will also have spirited family conversations which are always a kick. We hope to have a jolly family time.

As a Christian family, we must celebrate the real reason for Christmas, which is the birth of Jesus. We will do so by thanking God for the year. As a family, we will visit less fortunate children in children's facilities in Nairobi to celebrate with them.

For me, I will spend the time to reflect upon the successes of the year, and also to interrogate what went wrong for me in 2017. This will help to prepare adequately as I launch into the New Year, particularly because I want to venture more into music besides my acting career. I may also shop for a few items.

Christmas was more fun and simpler as we were growing up. Shopping for clothes was such a big deal, and the food was mind-blasting. Every little thing mattered. I have matured now and sometimes these activities are mere routine without much of pep. As a single girl, my full attention will be on and with my family and friends this Christmas. I wish I could party through January.

Bahati, Musician

I will be visiting various children's homes and establishments for the elderly. Together with my EMB Records singers we will start off at Nyumba ya Wazee in Kasarani and then divide ourselves into groups and visit children homes. It will be fun spending time with the children. Of course my beautiful fiancée will accompany me as we try to put a smile on the faces of the less fortunate.