Two people were killed in a hit-and-run accident in the Madadeni area of Mpumalanga on Monday.

Mpumalanga community safety spokesperson Joseph Mabuza told News24 that the driver allegedly hit four pedestrians. Two died and two were seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to hospital.

"The driver... sped off after he bumped the pedestrians," Mabiza said, adding that investigations were still continuing.

He said the only information they had about the suspect was that he drove a VW Polo.

Mabuza said they were relying on witnesses to come forward with more information.

